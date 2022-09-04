Teachers' Day 2022: Take A Look At Inspiring Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day 2022: Various events and programs are organised to celebrate teachers.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5, every year. It is also the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, people pay tribute to their teachers and mentors for being the guiding light in their lives. Various events and programs are organised to celebrate the contributions of teachers to our society.

To mark the day, here is a list of inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the man who wanted his birthday to be observed as Teachers' Day.

– The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves

– Teachers should be the best minds in the country

– The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature

– Man is a paradoxical being- the constant glory and scandal of this world

– The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate

– True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice

– A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science

– It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition

– The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines

– God is the soul of all souls – The Supreme Soul – The Supreme Consciousness

Happy Teachers' Day!