Teacher, Vice-Principal Of Jharkhand School Accused Of Raping 9-Year-Old: Cops

The police questioned students, teachers and the principal of the school. (Representational)

A vice-principal and a teacher of a school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district have been accused of raping a nine-year-old student in the campus, the polcie said today.

An FIR was registered at Katras police station against the two teachers of the Topchanchhi-based school after the girl accused them of raping her in the sickroom of the institution a month ago, the police said.

The Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishor Kaushal, said the FIR was lodged on Saturday based on the complaint and that the "matter is serious."

"The police are investigating the case from all angles and action will be taken on the basis of medical test report," the official said.

Medical test of the girl was conducted on Sunday at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital, the PMCH Superintendent, Dr HK Singh, said.

The police recorded the statement of the girl in a local court under section 164 after the FIR was registered, the SSP said.

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers, including the vice-principal, and school's sickroom nurse, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

According to the complaint, the girl fainted in her classroom around a month ago. A teacher sent her to the sickroom, where the nurse gave her medicine, and she lost consciousness. She was allegedly raped and the vice-principal and the class teacher were allegedly involved in the crime, the police said.

A few days later, the girl's family took her to a doctor as she was not well. The doctor suspected something and questioned the girl after which she narrated the incident on Friday.

A team of senior police officers questioned the students, teachers and the principal of school.

The principal of the school, Tanushree Banerjee, said she was not informed about the alleged incident.

"I don't believe as sickroom of school remains crowded with students. However, the allegation is serious and the school will cooperate with the police in their investigation," she said.

