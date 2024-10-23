Tuition Teacher Slaps 9-Year-Old Girl, She Suffers Brain Injury, Ends Up On Ventilator

The victim has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Mumbai (Representative)

A nine-year-old student suffered a severe brain injury and is battling for her life after her tuition teacher slapped her twice under her ear in Nallasopara, a town nearly 58 kms away from Mumbai. The incident took place on October 5, but the victim, Deepika, was admitted to a hospital a week later as she began developing health complications.

According to the police, the 20-year-old private tuition teacher, Ratna Singh, slapped the girl as she was supposedly being mischievous in class.

The slaps were so hard that the victim's earring got stuck inside her cheek, the police said.

The nine-year-old has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the KJ Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai with a severe brain injury, jaw stiffness, severe injury to windpipe, and a tetanus infection. She has been on a ventilator for the past nine days and her condition is critical, officials said.

"The 20-year-old private tuition teacher severely hit the girl on her ears, due to which she suffered from deafness in the beginning but soon developed health complications. The minor was initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai," a police official told PTI.

An FIR has been registered against the tutor based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents.

The police have sent a notice to Singh for questioning.

"We have given a notice to the teacher. We will conduct an investigation and decide on making a chargesheet after the doctor's detailed opinion," the police said.