TDP Will Become 'Empty Of MLAs' Just Like Congress: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would soon become "empty of MLAs" as many of its leaders want to quit the party and join the BJP.

"TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was more inclined towards national politics. He kept roaming around in the national capital and forgot to focus on his own state. He disregarded the development of the state and concentrated on abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Naidu''s party would become empty of MLAs soon just like Congress as many leaders are willing to join the BJP."

Mr Chouhan said BJP will not encourage the hereditary politics which is being witnessed in Andhra.

"Andhra Pradesh is also witnessing hereditary politics, which BJP will not encourage. In PM Modi's rule, poor people, farmers and women are happy. (Narendra) Modi became an inspiration for world countries by taking the nation towards the road of development," he said.

He said BJP will either form government in states where it is not in power or increase its seats there.

Hitting out at Congress, BJP leader said: "Congress has been removed from Andhra Pradesh and gradually the party will get vanished from the country."

"Congress president "Ranchod Das Gandhi" jumped from the ship and left it to sink. This is the reason why Congress Telangana, Goa, Karnataka MLAs are quitting Congress and joining BJP," he said while taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi who had stepped down from president post.

He said Mahatma Gandhi had asked to dissolve Congress after Independence but Jawaharlal Nehru did not listen to him. "Now, real Gandhi''s dream is being accomplished by ''fake'' Gandhi," he said.

