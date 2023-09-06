TCS Expands Partnership With Britain's Jaguar Land Rover In $1 Billion Deal

As part of thepartnership, TCS would deliver a range of services (Representational)

Largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services or TCS and Britain's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have expanded their partnership, valued at more than 800 million pounds ($1 billion) over five years, the two Tata Group companies said on Wednesday.

As part of the partnership, the top IT services exporter would deliver a range of services for the vehicle manufacturer spanning application development and maintenance to cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services.

JLR and TCS are longstanding partners, collaborating on various fronts since 2012.

Over the last few months, top IT services companies in the country have secured a handful of multi-million and billion-dollar deals and contract renewals amid worries of client spending cuts in the key United States and European markets.

TCS in June signed a $1.1 billion contract with British pension scheme Nest.

Rivals Infosys signed three deals between June and August, while HCL Technologies secured a $2.1 billion deal with US telecom major Verizon last month.

