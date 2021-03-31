Taxi Services Hit At Bengaluru Airport After Driver Dies By Suicide

The taxi services at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport have been affected.

Taxi services at Bengaluru's international airport have been severely hit because of protests after a cab driver allegedly died by suicide today.

The airport, in a tweet, asked passengers to use the state-run bus service or make their own travel arrangements.

"Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements. Watch this space for updates," Bengaluru airport authorities posted on their official Twitter handle.

Last evening, a driver called Pratap, 32, working for the state government's tourism department, allegedly tried to kill himself outside the airport. He was pulled out of his car and taken to a government hospital, where he died of his burns. A senior police officer, CK Baba, said he died around 1.45 am. The reason for the alleged suicide is not known yet.

This morning, other drivers launched a protest, which hit taxi services.

An airport spokesperson said that the authorities are working to manage the situation.

"BIAL is working with the relevant authorities and airline partners to manage the situation related to the non-availability of taxis to and from BLR Airport," the spokesperson said.

"We are coordinating to make passengers aware of the situation to enable them to plan their travel - by BMTC bus or personal transport. For updates: @BLRAirport (SM) or feedback@bialairport.com or 080 2210 2001," the spokesperson added.