2 Ashok Gehlot Aides Raided In Jaipur Amid Rajasthan Congress Turmoil

Tax raids were conducted at the Jaipur homes of Ashok Gehlot's aides.

Amid crisis brewing in Rajasthan after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's open revolt against the Congress, two of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's aides were raided this morning.

Rajiv Arora, vice president of the party's Rajasthan unit, and Dharmendra Rathore in the state capital were raided hours after the ruling Congress denied any threat to its government in a late-night press briefing.

Five premises linked to the two leaders were raided in Jaipur and Kota over allegations of "tax evasion", officials at the Income Tax Department told NDTV.