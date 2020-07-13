Sachin Pilot Tells NDTV 'Not Going To BJP' Amid Congress Crisis In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has declared an open revolt against the Congress, said today that he is "not joining the BJP".

His assertion to NDTV came amid reports of his likely meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda today.

Mr Pilot is camping in Delhi and is set to skip a big show of strength in Jaipur of Congress MLAs ordered to attend a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home.

The 42-year-old, who is also the chief of the Rajasthan Congress, claims the support of 30 MLAs, enough to bring down the government led by his arch-rival and boss Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress has disputed his claim; the party says it has 109 MLAs - the half-way mark in the 200-strong assembly is 101 - and Mr Pilot has 16 MLAs at best.

The BJP has been in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan and will closely monitor Ashok Gehlot's meeting as it decides its next course of action, party sources said on Sunday.

Mr Pilot's aides do not deny a dialogue with the BJP though they say negotiations are not active.

A BJP leader had said on Sunday that the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and was not inclined to reconcile with Mr Gehlot's leadership.

A statement released on Mr Pilot's team claimed that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is in minority now.

In the last one year, the BJP has come to power in states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka enabled by defections from the Congress.

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was instrumental in toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and he joined the BJP with his supporters later.

Mr Scindia and Mr Pilot have long shared a warm personal rapport, and the former on Sunday tweeted in support of the Rajasthan leader with a swipe at the Congress. Unconfirmed reports said Mr Scindia also accompanied Mr Pilot to a meeting with a BJP leader.