'Taught Us Resilience': Bengaluru Entrepreneur Couple Brings Toddler To Work

The post resonated with many in the entrepreneurial community

A Bengaluru couple has shared their experience and struggles of raising a child while also shaping their business ideas. Puneet and Richa Manuja, co-founders of the mental health platform YourDOST, reflected on how they brought parenthood and entrepreneurship hand-in-hand. The couple started bringing their kid, Rudra, to office, and it all fell in place for them.

"Richa and I, being couple founders, have always seen more pros than cons (especially because of our complementary skills). But running a company together while raising our newborn was overwhelming," Mr Manuja wrote in a LinkedIn post.

He highlighted the struggles of sleepless nights that extended into long workdays saying that the "guilt of not being able to give our 100 per cent to either role was (and is) real." However, they found solutions and leaned into support systems.

It all changed a month ago when a friend, Mr Siddharth, who previously balanced parenting with entrepreneurship at PlaySimple Games, suggested they bring Rudra to the office. The idea proved to be a game-changer. "That was probably one of the most effective things we have done," Mr Puneet shared.

Now, with their son 1.5 years old, the Manujas continue to see growth in their company while also sharing time with their young one in his life's most important phase. Mr Puneet concluded, "The journey wasn't easy, but it has taught us resilience, empathy, and the importance of asking for help. To all parents juggling careers and family - know that it's okay to struggle. You are not alone."

The post resonated with many in the entrepreneurial community. Srijan Kumar, CEO of Lighthouz AI, commented, "First, congratulations to you and Richa! Second, it can be overwhelming to take care of the two babies simultaneously. Be kind to yourself and to each other. All the very best!"

Imtiaz Batkoo, COO at RXG Business Consulting, also shared his thoughts, writing, "Compliments to both of you. Creating a thought and honouring what you need during this period of time is essential. That way, both you as parents and your child can flourish physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually."

YourDOST, a mental wellness platform founded by Puneet and Richa Manuja in 2015, works on mental health issues among corporate employees in India, especially in the tech sector. The platform offers wellness programmes designed for employee needs.