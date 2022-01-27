Tata's Takeover Of Air India: 5 Key Points

Tata's winning bid for Air India was Rs 18,000 crore, higher by Rs 2,900 from the bid made by the other conglomerate.

Tata has paid Rs 2,700 crore in cash and taken over debt of Rs 15,300 crore.

On August 31, 2021, Air India had a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore. Of this, Rs 46,262 crore is being transferred to a special purpose vehicle, or SPV. The balance debt has been cleared by Tata.

Of the total government debt in the SPV, Rs 14,718 crore is being serviced with Air India's non-core assets including buildings and land.