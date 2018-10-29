Tata Sons Ends Contract With Suhel Seth, Accused Of #MeToo

MeToo India: Brand consultant Suhel Seth has been accused of sexual harassment by several women

Brand consultant Suhel Seth, accused of sexual harassment by several women in the #MeToo campaign in India, will no longer work with the Tata Group after his contract ends next month. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has decided to end its contract with Suhel Seth after reviewing its association with the consultant after allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018," said a Tata Sons spokesperson.

Sources said the company decided to prematurely end the contract with Suhel Seth's firm Counselage with a month's notice. The company had stopped engaging with Counselage since the allegations emerged, they added.

Mr Seth has been named by six women including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi.

Mr Seth didn't comment on the allegations when NDTV reached out to him.

The 55-year-old rose from adman to one of the most well-connected celebrity consultants in India. He was credited with an important role in rebuilding the Tata brand after its management crisis in 2016, when Cyrus Mistry was abruptly removed as chairman of Tata Sons. Clients of his brand marketing company Counselage included Coca-Cola, Jet Airways and the Delhi government.

