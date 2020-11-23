'Tarun Gogoi Ji Was Popular Leader, Veteran Administrator': PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi died Monday evening at the age of 86 (File)

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died Monday evening after multiple organ failures resulting from post-Covid complications. He was 86 years old.

The loss of the veteran Congress leader, a six-time parliamentarian who charted a new and prosperous course for his home state during his three consecutive terms in charge, was met with grief and sadness from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way in offering condolences, calling himself "anguished" by the news and describing Mr Gogoi as "a popular leader and a veteran administrator".

"Shri Tarun Gogoiji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were also among those to express their sorrow, with Mr Gandhi praising Tarun Gogoi as a "true Congress leader who devoted his life to the people of Assam".

"Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav (Gogoi, Mr Gogoi's son) and family," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together.



For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply.



I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

Mr Tharoor said he was "deeply saddened" by the news and recalled his meetings with Tarun Gogoi during his visits to Assam

"Deeply saddened by Tarun Gogoiji's passing. I had the privilege of knowing him for some 15 years and had the highest respect for him. I fondly recall his gracious welcome on my two visits to him in Assam," Mr Tharoor tweeted, adding, "Profound condolences to Gaurav Gogoi on his loss. We all share in his grief."

Deeply saddened by Tarun Gogoiji's passing. I had the privilege of knowing him for some 15 years&had the highest respect for him. I fondly recall his gracious welcome on my two visits to him in Assam. Profound condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm on his loss. We all share in his grief. pic.twitter.com/4JZW6T84XT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2020

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who jumped from the Congress earlier this year in a move that heralded the fall of the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, said Mr Gogoi had worked hard for the development and progress of Assam.

"My deepest condolences on the sad demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, who was Chief Minister of Assam for 15 years, working for the development and progress of the state. I pray to God to comfort the departed soul and give the bereaved family the power to bear this trauma," Mr Scindia said.

Mr Gogoi, who had been admitted to hospital with coronavirus on August 25, was discharged late last month. However, days later he was re-admitted and placed on ventilator support following multi-organ failure.

He is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, daughter Chandrima Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi.