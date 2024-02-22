Model Dies By Suicide In Surat, SRH Cricketer To Be Questioned By Police

The investigation into the tragic death of 28-year-old model Tanya Singh, who was found hanging in her Surat residence, has taken an unexpected turn as police reveal a possible connection to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Two days after the incident, the authorities are struggling to find leads in the mysterious case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra stated on Wednesday that preliminary findings indicate a friendship between Tanya Singh and the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, Abhishek Sharma. The police uncovered a message sent by the deceased model to Sharma on WhatsApp, which went unanswered.

"We have so far learnt that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," said ACP Malhotra during a press briefing.

The police have not yet contacted Abhishek Sharma but plan to send him a notice for further clarification. The circumstances surrounding the unanswered message and the nature of their friendship remain central to the ongoing investigation.

According to an Indian Express report, Abhishek Sharma had blocked her phone number and had not been responding to her messages on social media.

An all-rounder, Abhishek Sharma plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tanya Singh's body was discovered by her father, Bhanwar Singh, on Monday morning when he went to wake her up. The 28-year-old model and fashion designer, who lived with her parents, had a significant fan following on various social media platforms.

No suicide note was found, police said.

Cops are turning to technology to investigate the mysterious death, examining the Call Detail Record (CDR) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) data from Tanya Singh's phone. ACP Malhotra emphasized that further statements may be recorded based on the verification results.