Woman Dies, 2 Injured After Ceasefire Violation By Pak Troops In J&K

A woman died and two other civilians were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control or LoC in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, resulting in the death and injuries. Properties have also been damaged, they said, adding the Indian Army has effectively retaliated to the unprovoked aggression from the across the Line of Control.

The woman who died in the firing has been identified as Hamida Fatima, police said.

On Saturday, Pakistani troops had resorted to firing in Tangdhar to assist infiltration attempts by militants. Two Indian Army personnel and a civilian were killed and three others were injured.

On Sunday, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said 6-10 Pakistani army personnel were killed and three terrorist camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army across the LoC opposite the Tangdhar sector.

