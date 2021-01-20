Tamil Nadu's Pamban Bridge Gets A Paint Job. See Stunning Photos

The Pamban Bridge covers a distance of 2.06 km

The Ministry of Railways shared photos of the century old Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu after a fresh paint job today.

"Great Pamban Bridge, the century old engineering marvel, has withstood the test of times and continues to woo tourists far and wide!" the Railway Ministry tweeted with the stunning photographs.

"Catch a glimpse of the newly painted Pamban Bridge," the ministry added.

The Pamban Bridge connects the town of Mandapam with Pamban Island, and Rameswaram.

The bridge became operational on 24 February, 1914 and it was India's first sea bridge. It took three years to complete the construction of the bridge. It was the longest sea bridge in India until the opening of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 2010.

Twitter was quick to appreciate the beautiful photos.

