Tamil Nadu Transfers Top District Officers After Riots Over Schoolgirl's Suicide

Following arson and violence at a school campus over the death of a Tamil Nadu school girl, the state government today transferred the Superintendent of Police and Collector of Kallakurichi district.

Sravan Kumar has been appointed the new Collector and P Pakalavan is the new SP of the district.

On July 13, the girl allegedly jumped off the third floor of her hostel on the private residential school's campus in Kallakurichi, about 260 km from Chennai. Police said a note in her room said she struggled in several subjects and that her teachers humiliated her.

The girl's death has sparked huge protests. An agitation outside the school campus turned violent on Sunday as protesters went on the rampage, vandalised classrooms and set school buses on fire.

The high court has asked the police to take strict action against the rioters. Around 300 suspects have been taken into custody for rioting.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu today announced the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe in-depth into the riot, arson and connected incidents in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 17, news agency PTI reported.

The SIT will take up the investigation immediately. Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Salem range, will head the investigation and he would be assisted by 5 high ranking officials, an order issued by the DGP office here said.

The SIT has been tasked to unearth the entire conspiracy behind the incident, identify all violators captured in videos, those who formed Whatsapp groups and spread false news resulting in rioting and take action as per law.

Youtube channels which spread false news and those which conducted parallel media trails, should be blocked. Further, the SIT should file a status report before the Madras high court on the next date of hearing in the case, PTI quoted the DGP.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for calm.

"Kallakurichi incidents have caused so much of pain. Educational institutions must think of students as their own children and teach. Anything happening against this, I warn we will make you stand before law and punish. Exploiting this tragic incident, some have joined together and acted against law. All should realise violence is against growth. Only a peaceful Tamil Nadu can be an inclusive Tamil Nadu," said Mr Stalin.

The girl's family has alleged that the teachers had mentally harassed her. They have also alleged that a wall near the spot where she was found dead had the mark of a bloodied palm, and claimed that this points to a physical struggle.

Police have arrested two teachers and three senior officials of the school -- the principal, the secretary and the correspondent.

The Supreme Court earlier today also refused to stay a second autopsy.

The high court had yesterday ordered a repeat autopsy, but turned down the parents' request for including a doctor of their choice in the medical panel. The court had permitted a parent and lawyer to be present during the autopsy.

The girl's father then approached the top court with the plea to include a doctor of their choice in the autopsy panel. The Supreme Court will hear the matter tomorrow.

The autopsy meanwhile is underway even as the late student's parents chose to boycott it.