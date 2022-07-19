Tamil Nadu Schoolgirl Suicide: 2nd Autopsy Today, Father's Plea Rejected

The girl's family has alleged that the teachers had mentally harassed her

Amid massive protests over the death of a Tamil Nadu school girl, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the second autopsy scheduled later today.

The Class XII girl's father has moved the top court with a plea to include a doctor of their choice in the panel that conducts the second round of post-mortem examination.

The girl's family has sought an urgent hearing in the matter. The Supreme Court has said it will hear the matter tomorrow.

A person close to the family told NDTV earlier today that their counsel would make a mention before the Chief Justice of India.

The Madras High Court had yesterday ordered a repeat autopsy, but turned down the parents' request for including a doctor of their choice in the medical panel.

On July 13, the girl allegedly jumped off the third floor of her hostel on the private residential school's campus in Kallakurichi, about 260 km from Chennai. Police said a note found in her room said she was struggling in several subjects and that her teachers humiliated her.

The girl's family has alleged that the teachers had mentally harassed her. They have also alleged that a wall near the spot where she was found dead had the mark of a bloodied palm, and claimed that this points to a physical struggle.

Police have arrested two teachers and three senior officials of the school -- the principal, the secretary and the correspondent.

Arguing the matter in the top court, the counsel for the girl's father said, "The state is witnessing a lot of violence. Post-mortem is to begin today. Please order a stay on it. A doctor of our choice should be included in the team."

To this, Chief Justice NV Ramana replied, "HC is already seized of the matter. Do you not trust the HC?"

When the lawyer insisted on a stay, the Supreme Court declined.

The girl's death has sparked huge protests. An agitation outside the school campus turned violent on Sunday as protesters went on the rampage, vandalised classrooms and set school buses on fire.

The high court has asked police to take strict action against the rioters. Around 300 suspects have been taken into custody for rioting.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for calm.

"Kallakurichi incidents have caused so much of pain. Educational institutions must think of students as their own children and teach. Anything happening against this, I warn we will make you stand before law and punish. Exploiting this tragic incident, some have joined together and acted against law. All should realise violence is against growth. Only a peaceful Tamil Nadu can be an inclusive Tamil Nadu," said Mr Stalin.