Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Tamil Nadu Ministers Senthil Balaji, K Ponmudy Resign From State Cabinet

Governor R N Ravi has approved Chief Minister Stalin's recommendation to accept their resignation, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Tamil Nadu Ministers Senthil Balaji, K Ponmudy Resign From State Cabinet
Supreme Court had asked Senthil Balaji to make a choice "between post and freedom".
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the M K Stalin-led state cabinet and the Governor has accepted the same, the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

Governor R N Ravi has approved Chief Minister Stalin's recommendation to accept their resignation, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Senthil Balaji, facing ED probe, had been asked by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to make a choice "between post and freedom" as it warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister.

K Ponmudy had courted a major controversy over his Shaivite-Vaishnavite remarks made in the context of a sex worker, drawing widespread criticism, even as the Madras High Court later initiated proceedings on its own on the matter.

Though he had been removed from a key party post, there were demands from opposition parties and other quarters, for his ouster from the cabinet.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar will handle Electricity portfolio, held by Senthil Balaji. Further, Housing Minister S Muthusamy has been allotted Excise and Prohibition, also held by Senthil Balaji.

R S Rajakannappan has been allotted K Ponmudy's Forests and Khadi, in addition to his existing Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, the release said.

Further, the Governor has accepted the CM's recommendation to include Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj in the cabinet, it said. He was dropped in an earlier shuffle of the cabinet.

The swearing-in of the minister designate will be held at 6 PM on Monday, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Senthil Balaji, K Ponmudy, Tamil Nadu Ministers Resign
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now