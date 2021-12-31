Tamil Nadu Imposes New Restrictions As Covid Cases Surge

Current lockdown restrictions have also been extended till January 10 in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu today imposed fresh restrictions in the state till January 31, 2022, amid a spike in Covid cases. Current lockdown restrictions have also been extended till January 10.

Restrictions for educational institutions have also been extended. There will be no in-person classes for students of grades one to eight till January 10. Playschools, nursery schools and sports schools have also been denied permission to operate.

However, in-person classes for students of grades nine to 12, colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) will be allowed with standard operating procedures.

Restaurants, theatres, entertainment and amusement parks will be allowed with half occupancy. Textile and jewellery stores, clubs, gyms, salons, beauty parlours, sports and yoga centres will also be allowed to operate at half occupancy.

Metro transport will function at half the seating capacity and while weddings can have a maximum of 100 guests; funerals can have up to 50 people.

Games at indoor sports auditoriums will be permitted with 50% spectator capacity and tournaments in open fields will be allowed with standard operating procedures.

The current ban on social, cultural and political gatherings will continue. Existing guidelines for places of worship will also remain the same.

Exhibitions and book fairs are to be deferred.