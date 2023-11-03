Tamil Nadu Goes To Court Against Governor Over Vice Chancellors' Appointment

The Tamil Nadu government has gone to the Supreme Court against the Governor, accusing him of violating laws in the matter of constituting and reconstituting search committees for the appointment of vice chancellors to Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University and the University of Madras.

The Tamil Nadu Government said that the actions of the Chancellor/Governor in the matter are contrary to the provisions of applicable state laws.

The petition challenged the notifications issued by the Governor-Chancellor allegedly in the exercise of his e-nominee functions under state statutes as Chancellor of three state universities.

"The Constitution of India has bestowed a dual responsibility to the Governor. The first is that of a Constitutional Head of the State bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers. The second is to function as the Constitutional link between the Central Government and the State Government. However, the Hon'ble Governor of the State of Tamil Nadu is leaving no stone unturned to commit gross and patent violation of the Constitution persistently and eroding his responsibilities bestowed by the Constitution consciously," read the petition.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has been continuously sitting upon the Bills passed, not considering files, remission orders and policies forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature, not approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute Ministers, MLAs involved in corruption cases is totally averse to his position as a Constitutional functionary. The non-action by the Governor had brought the entire administration of the State of Tamil Nadu to a grinding halt," the petition said.

Tamil Nadu government also apprised the court that they have already a filed petition against the Governor for non-clearance of various bills, government notification and other various issues.