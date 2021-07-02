Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 12, Allows Dining In Restaurants

The Tamil Nadu government today extended the lockdown in the state by a week, till July 12, while providing several relaxations in the curbs across all districts.

Restaurants in the state have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50 per cent capacity and while adhering to Covid protocols. Hotels, lodges and guesthouses, too, can function.

Amusement parks have been given a go-ahead to open. They must allow visitors up to a maximum of 50 per cent of their capacity and ensure that Covid SOPs are followed to the T.

The state government has also allowed gymnasiums to open. Offices in the IT and IT-enabled sectors can now function with 50 per cent attendance. Buses have been given the nod to operate within districts and between districts with the number of passengers capped at 50 per cent of seat capacity. Use of air-conditioners in buses remains prohibited. The state government has removed the requirement of e-passes for inter-district travel.

Cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, schools, colleges and zoos continue to remain shut and political and social gatherings are also prohibited.

Research scholars, including those pursuing MPhil and PhD courses, can now visit campuses of education institutions for work relating to their research.

Weddings and funerals are now allowed in all districts. A wedding function can be attended by a maximum of 50 guests and not more than 20 people can take part in a funeral.