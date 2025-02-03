Tamil Nadu Excreta In Water: No Caste Angle, Case Goes To Different Court

Two years after the outrage over a Tamil Nadu incident in which human excreta was found mixed with drinking water in a neighbourhood dominated by a Scheduled Caste, a special court has transferred the case to a regular court.

The special court in Pudukkottai, which hears cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has accepted the report of Tamil Nadu police's CB CID wing that blames three Dalits for mixing human feces with drinking water and rules out a caste atrocity angle to the crime.

The CB CID has said in its report that the three accused, including a cop, committed the act to avenge the suspension of a tank operator by a local panchayat chief. The three accused belong to the same caste as those affected by the contaminated water, the report said. After accepting the report, the special court transferred the matter to the district magistrate's court.

In December 2022, many children in Vengavayil village in Pudukkottai district suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. It was later found that human excreta was thrown into an overhead tank in the area dominated by the Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar community.

The incident sparked massive outrage and allegations of caste atrocity surfaced. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin then said the incident shows caste discrimination and untouchability continue to exist in some pockets of society. He assured strict action.

Owing to the sensitive nature of the case, it was transferred to the CB CID. The village came under the spotlight during the 2024 Lok Sabha election when residents threatened to boycott the polls, citing the delay in arresting those responsible.

The shocking findings of the probe have now sparked protests, with some alleging a cover-up. Among them is Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the ruling DMK. VCK has demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. A plea by the party to not accept the CB-CID chargesheet was not accepted by the court.