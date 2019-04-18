AIADMK Filed Complaint Against MK Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran

The AIADMK said MK Stalin made false and frivolous allegations against the governments. (File)

The ruling AIADMK today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK president MK Stalin and the party's Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

The AIADMK referred to MK Stalin and Mr Maran's comments to the media where they said they had voted for a change of government and requested the public to do the same.

The AIADMK said MK Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government.

The ruling party urged the EC to take action against MK Stalin for violating the Representation of People Act and also against Mr Maran.

