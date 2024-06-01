Tamil Nadu Cop, Part Of Team That Killed Veerappan, Suspended A Day Before Retirement

S. Velladurai was part of team that killed Veerapan in 2004. (Representational)

An Additional Superintendent of the Tamil Nadu police who was part of the Special Task Force that gunned down forest brigand Veerappan was suspended a day prior to his superannuation.

S. Velladurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Records Bureau, Tiruvannamalai, was placed under suspension by the Tamil Nadu home department on Thursday.

The officer, according to sources, was suspended for his alleged involvement in custodial torture leading to the death of 'Kokki' Kumar alias Ramu in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu in 2013.

'Kokki' Kumar was an accused in the killing of police sub- inspector T. Alwin Sudhan during Maruthupandiar Jayanthi on October 27, 2012. The police arrested 13 people including 'Kokki' Kumar in the case.

The CB-CID which probed the case had filed a report in the designated court recommending that further action be dropped.

Velladurai gained fame when he gunned down a history sheeter Ayothikuppam Veeramani in 2003 in Chennai when he was a Sub- Inspector. He was also part of the Special Task Force that shot dead forest brigand Veerappan in 2004.

The Tamil Nadu government had also appointed Velladurai as a special officer of the State Police Special Wing to monitor and control rowdy elements and anti- socials that targeted industrial units and entrepreneurs in Kancheepuram district in 2021 when the DMK government assumed office.

