'DMK Retrieved Rs 5,000 Crore Temple Properties In 2 Years': MK Stalin

All sectors have been witnessing growth during the DMK regime, MK Stalin said (File)

Over the past two years, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has retrieved Rs 5,000 crore worth of temple properties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday.

Mr Stalin, referring to the consecration of Kasi Viswanathar temple at West Mambalam in Chennai on Saturday, said it is the 1,000th temple-consecration event under the DMK's regime.

On X, formerly Twitter, he lauded the Hindu Religious Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu and department officials for their work.

Under the "everything for everybody" goal of the Dravidian model of governance, all sectors have been witnessing tremendous growth during the DMK regime.

The work of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government in particular is praiseworthy and Rs 5,000 crore worth of temple properties have been retrieved by the DMK government, he said, and added all the believers lauded the DMK regime.

