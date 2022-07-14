Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Covid Positive, Admitted To Hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was today admitted to a hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation, a hospital bulletin said.

"Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms," the hospital said in a release.

Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery from the viral infection.

"I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted that he prayed to the Almighty for Stalin's quick recovery and to continue his work for the people.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also wished Stalin speedy recovery.

"I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people," Mr Rangasamy said in a letter addressed to Stalin.