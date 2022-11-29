Tamil Nadu BJP Claims 'Security Lapse' During PM Modi's Visit, Goes To Governor

PM Modi was in Tamil Nadu in July in connection with the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu in July, BJP State unit chief K Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor RN Ravi and urged him to direct the government to order an enquiry.

Mr Annamalai, on his Twitter handle, said he called on Mr Ravi along with senior party leaders and presented a memorandum on a "grave security lapse committed by the @arivalayam govt," (DMK regime) during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chennai on July 28 and 29.

"It has come to light that most of the handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used in the security arrangement were not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement," a party release said quoting the memorandum submitted to Ravi.

PM Modi was in Tamil Nadu in July in connection with the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

To ensure adequate and functional security devices is the responsibility of the state police department and the Tamil Nadu government, the petition said.

After the Prime Minister's visit and after Central agencies pointed out lapses, a circular to all police stations was sent by the police department seeking a status report on security devices. This report should have been sought ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

"By compromising on the security devices, the State government has not just goofed up in ensuring a vital area is sanitised before a VVIP's visit but has also missed providing the security personnel on the field with functional security devices, thus putting to risk our Prime Minister."

The party has requested the Governor to "kindly instruct the State government for an impartial enquiry on this matter, and suitable action be initiated against those found guilty." The party has also sought an "independent audit" on the present inventory of security devices.

The BJP demanded that a thorough audit be done vis-a-vis security devices in places of strategic importance like monuments, temples, and government offices. State party leaders accompanied Annamalai to the Raj Bhavan.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)