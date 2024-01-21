Tamil Nadu "Banned" Ram Temple Live Telecast: Nirmala Sitharaman's Charge

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply criticised the Tamil Nadu government over reports of its decision to ban live streaming of the worship being performed at the new Ram temple. Her post on X was slammed by the state government, which accused the BJP of trying to "divert attention" from the DMK youth Congress in Salem.

Declaring that there are more than 200 temples dedicated to Lord Ram in the state, Ms Sitharaman said the police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events.



"They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action,"she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and enclosed the news clipping.

TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also… pic.twitter.com/G3tNuO97xS — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 21, 2024

The DMK government has denied the newspaper report, which claims oral instructions From the government barred special pujas and serving free food in the name of Ram in temples. Calling it a "motivated report to bring disrepute to the state government," the government has said it would take legal action against the newspaper.

In a press release, the state government added that under MK Stalin's rule, the HR & CE department has held "consecration of 1,270 temples," served free food daily in 764 temples. It has also restored 197 ancient temples, many of which are a thousand years old, at a cost of nearly 300 crore".

"Hindu believers in Tamil Nadu know this, even the opposition can't deny," it added.

"The Hindu religious and Charitable Endowments department hasn't imposed any limitations of devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples," PK Sekar Babu, the state's minister Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, said in a post on X.

"It is unfortunate that people in office, like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others, are purposefully propagating this erraneous information, his statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – who is in Tamil Nadu today – will be in Ayodhya tomorrow, where he would participate in the consecration of the new Ram Temple. The mega event will be attended by more than 6,000 people, including politicians and celebrities.

PM Modi has offered prayers to several temples in Tamil Nadu today.