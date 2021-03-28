Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: AIADMK Files Complaint Against DMK's A Raja with Election Commission

A Raja had said that the chief minister was "worth less than [DMK chief MK] Stalin's slipper". (File)

The AIADMK on Saturday asked the Election Commission to debar DMK MP and party general secretary A Raja from campaigning for Tamil Nadu assembly election for "making vulgar and scandalous speeches" against Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy.

C. Thirumaran, AIADMK advocate wing joint secretary, in a petition to the CEO said that Mr Raja had violated election code as well as Indian Penal Code by "repeatedly making vulgar and scandalous speeches" against the chief minister. He also referred to the DMK leader's speech in the Thousand Lights constituency where he made certain remarks loaded with insinuation about Mr Palaniswami's "birth".

"He (MK Stalin) served one year in prison under MISA, was district secretary, then general committee member, youth wing, secretary, treasurer, then working president and after Kalaignar's passing, became party president. That's why one can say Stalin is born in the proper way, nine months after a proper marriage and rituals. Whereas Edappadi is born like a premature baby and came all of a sudden," A Raja said, comparing the two politician's rise in politics.

In another speech, Mr Raja had said that the chief minister was "worth less than [DMK chief MK] Stalin's slipper".

"Till the other day, Edappadi Palaniswami worked in 'vellamandi' (jaggery market), how can he be competition to Stalin? The value of Stalin's chappal is more than you by one rupee. And he dares Stalin to challenge him?" Mr Raja said during an election meeting.

The chief minister had then reacted to these comments, suggesting that because he was a poor farmer, he was being humiliated and said those who indulged in scams and corruption of Rs 1.76 lakh crore were ridiculing him.

""See what is the language he has used. That my value is one rupee less than the chappal worn by Stalin. See how they talk. How can he compare a Chief Minister to a chappal? Let it be. I will stay who I am. After all, I am a farmer and us poor will be that way. We work hard and only buy whatever we can afford. But they are not like that. They were behind a ₹ 1.76 lakh crore corruption scam and can buy whatever they want," EPS said in one of his campaign rallies in Madurai's Melur, referring to the 2G spectrum scandal.

A Raja, a former union minister, was accused and later acquitted in the 2G spectrum case.

Set to vote on April 6, Tamil Nadu is expected to see a contest mostly between the ruling AIADMK, fighting back after a disastrous outing in the 2019 general election, and a resurgent DMK in the opposition. Votes will be counted on May 2.