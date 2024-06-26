Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Seeking Caste-Based Census

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution urging the Centre to immediately commence the census work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday moved a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Central Government to immediately commence the census work, along with a caste-based population census this time.

"This House considers that caste-based Population Census is essential to formulate policies in order to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy, and employment to every citizen of India," the resolution order mentioned.

"This House, therefore unanimously urges the Union Government to immediately commence the census work, which is due from the year 2021 along with the caste-based Population Census, this time", the resolution order stated further.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami and several All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs were suspended for the entire assembly session. The suspension followed a resolution passed on Wednesday in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The suspension came after AIADMK MLAs raised slogans against the DMK government over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

However, the AIADMK which staged a walkout from the house on Wednesday said that they were for the caste census but wanted to show their support for victims in Kallakutchi.

"The speaker stated that we are boycotting the community census that they are talking about today, but nothing like that. Our LoP has clearly stated in our previous AIADMK regime there was a lot of representation from different community parties. A committee under Retd Justice Kulasekaran was formed by our Edappadi Palanisamy sir for this purpose only. We are clearly for that. We have boycotted this to solely be a voice of the people of Kallakurichi

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu ordered the eviction of the AIADMK MLAs who disrupted the assembly proceedings. The MLAs had demanded an adjournment of the Q&A session and continued to raise slogans over the tragedy.

Speaker Appavu stated, "Many important issues need to be discussed in the Assembly. The caste census resolution is to be passed. The CM also felt that the Opposition must be part of this. So, the CM intervened and requested not to suspend AIADMK MLAs for the entire session. As per rule 56, AIADMK gave a motion for adjournment. But they are not ready to listen to what I am saying."

He added, "We never stopped AIADMK leaders from speaking in the assembly. But they should speak at the required time. It is painful to see in a democratic assembly, the AIADMK leaders keep on disrupting the proceedings. If this continues, how will other MLAs speak about their constituency?"

