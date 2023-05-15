'Talks, Not Violence, Is The Solution': Manipur's Kargil War Veteran Calls For Peace

Lt General Konsam Himalay Singh (retired) has asked the people of Manipur to work for peace

A retired top-ranking army officer who is involved as a member of the Manipur government's consultative committee in the Naga peace talks has appealed to the people of Manipur to shun violence and start a dialogue.

Over 70 people have died in violence since May 4 when violence broke out between Manipur's valley residents Meiteis and the Kuki tribals in the hills over the Meiteis' demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Lieutenant General Konsam Himalay Singh, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM YSM (retired) - the first officer from the northeast to become a Lieutenant General in the Indian Army - has requested both Meitei and Kuki groups to work together to bring back normalcy and ensure the safe return of people who had to leave their settlements after violence broke out.

"Right now, the need is working to ensure everyone in Manipur, whether tribal or non-tribal, Meitei or Kuki, come to an understanding that violence is not the solution," Lt General Singh told NDTV on phone from the US, where he has gone on a personal visit and is likely to return soon.

"Since internet has been snapped in Manipur, a lot of misinformation is being spread on social media. People should not fall for fake news about the situation in Manipur. Every effort should be towards bringing peace, not towards making the situation worse from bad," said Lt General Singh, who was honoured with the Yudh Seva Medal after the Kargil War in 1999, when he commanded the 27th Battalion, Rajput Regiment, in the high-altitude battlefield Siachen.

The Indian Army's women soldiers meet with women and children affected by violence in Manipur

Curfew was relaxed in some parts of Manipur between 5 am and 12 pm today. But sporadic gunfights between the security forces and insurgents have been reported from the hills across the state in the past few days.

On March 11, nearly a month before the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out, the Manipur government withdrew from tripartite talks and 'suspension of operations' signed with the armed tribal groups Kuki National Army (KNA) and Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA). The KNA and ZRA insurgents had been until then allegedly instigating poppy cultivators in Manipur against the government, especially in reserve and protected areas.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is from the BJP, met Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national chief JP Nadda in Delhi yesterday.

"Yesterday, we briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Manipur. He expressed sadness about the incidents. The priority is to restore normalcy in Manipur, irrespective of caste, religion and community," Mr Singh told reporters in Imphal today.

In a statement later, Mr Singh's office said a joint monitoring committee comprising the state police and central forces have been taking steps to ensure that insurgents under the 'Suspension of Operation' (SoO) agreement return to their designated camps.

"They (the committee) are also checking whether groups carrying guns, other than the insurgent groups under the SoO, are involved in causing violence," the Chief Minister's Office said in the statement.

The Indian Army's Spear Corps tweeted that they have evacuated in a helicopter 96 displaced people stuck at Phaisenjang in Manipur's Chandel district.

Biren Singh also briefed Amit Shah about the demand by 10 tribal MLAs for a "separate administration" in Manipur, a Home Ministry official told NDTV. The 10 MLAs, seven of them belonging to the BJP and two from the Kuki People's Alliance, which is an ally of the BJP, issued a statement on Friday demanding a "separate administration" for Kukis.

"The situation is slowly limping back to normal, but this issue may deepen the divide between the Meiteis and the Kukis, and can trigger more clashes between the two communities," the official said, asking not to be named. The official said the Chief Minister has been asked to handle the situation carefully.

The army and other security forces continue to carry out patrols and help civilians with supplies and evacuation. The Indian Army's Spear Corps today tweeted photos of women soldiers meeting civilians during an area domination patrol.

"Assuring locals of safety - an important task of area domination patrols. Specifically grouped riflewomen have been a force multiplier as they provide the much-needed connect with women and children at villages affected by violence," the Spear Corps said.

Tensions had been dormant for a while as the Meiteis continued to push for their ST demand. However, violence broke out during a protest by an umbrella group of all tribals in Manipur's Churachandpur district against the Meiteis' ST demand earlier this month, after which it spread in the following days.

The Kukis have objected to the Meiteis' demand for inclusion under ST category citing the numerically larger and economically stronger Meiteis will grab all government benefits and take their lands.

Currently, the Meiteis - Hindus who are mostly settled in and around the state capital Imphal valley - cannot buy land in the tribal-majority hills, while the tribals can buy land in the valley.

A section of Meiteis who are living in relief camps at Imphal valley have alleged they are unable to return home to Kuki-majority hills due to threats by tribal insurgents who are hiding in the hills and waiting to ambush them, since the armed groups are no longer bound by the 'suspension of operations' agreement.