Farmers Threaten Long Haul Protest In Haryana As Talks With State Fail

The police had earlier used water cannons on the protesting farmers (File)

Farmers protesting in Haryana against the police lathicharge of August 28 said they might have to keep a permanent protest site in Karnal as talks with the state government remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day.

"We may have a permanent protest like Singhu and Tikri border here," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. He, however, added that they do not want the ongoing protests at Delhi borders to get "disturbed by this one".

The farmers had pitched tents outside the government offices in Karnal last evening as talks with the state on their demand justice for the August 28 victims failed.

The march to the Mini Secretariat started after the first round of talks with the administration remained inconclusive. The police had tried to stop the march, using water cannons on the protesters.

The farmers have been demanding the suspension of Ayush Sinha, the IAS officer who had instructed the police to "break the heads" of protesters who were blocking a highway on a day the Chief Minister and other BJP leaders were holding a political meeting in Karnal.

Ten people were injured in the police action that followed and one person had died. The police said the death was due to heart attack, which the farmers have refuted.

Yesterday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 40 farmers' groups, accused the government of protecting and promoting the "the murderous official".