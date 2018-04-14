Take No Steps For Panchayat Poll Process: State Election Commission The Calcutta High Court has put a stay on the ongoing panchayat election process in the state.

Election Commission asked officials to refrain from taking steps in connection with the poll process Kolkata: A day after the



"I am to request you not to take any step connected with the electoral process, including training programme till further instruction," State Election Commissioner A K Singh said in an order.



Mr Singh, citing the High Court Order on Thursday, had asked to "stall the process of withdrawal, symbol allotment and publication of list of contesting candidates until further order"



Displeased with the SEC's recent decision to cancel its own order to extend the nomination process by a day, the Calcutta High Court put a stay on the ongoing panchayat election process in the state.



