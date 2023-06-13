Tackling Fires, Floods And Landslides: Amit Shah Announces 3 Big Schemes

Flood mitigation will take place in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced three major schemes worth over Rs 8,000 crore that will cover the modernisation of fire brigade services in all states, flood mitigation in seven major cities and prevention of landslides in 17 states.

Addressing a meeting of the ministers of disaster management of states and Union Territories, Shah also made an appeal to ensure there is zero loss of life due to any disaster anywhere in the country.

"For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states. We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune - Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you.

"To deal with landslides in 17 states, almost Rs 825 crore will be given by the central government," he said.

The home minister said everyone's aim should be to ensure that no life is lost due to any disaster.

"All of us together, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the chief ministers are working on the ground. We will have to work more and march ahead," he said.

Shah said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has visited those states where seven nuclear power stations are being built and it sent a strict protocol to these states for adoption so that any incident of possible disaster could be avoided.

"I appeal to all those concerned states to make it a priority. Before the commissioning of the nuclear power plants and before the generation of power, whatever disaster prevention measures have to be taken, should be taken. It is of utmost necessity for all of us," he said.

The home minister said that in the last nine years, the central government along with the states have made a lot of achievements towards disaster management, but no one should be complacent because disasters are constantly changing their nature and their intensity is also increasing.

"That's why we all have to keep expanding our preparations. Disaster management is not a new concept in our country. There are documents available from Chanakya's Arthashastra to the works of state administration of mythological times, all of them talk about disaster management," he said.

Shah said during COVID-19 pandemic, under the leadership of PM Modi, along with the chief ministers of the states, the country successfully faced the worst epidemic of the century.

In that difficult time, it is an excellent example before the world how the Centre, the states and the people could fight against a disaster on all fronts together, he said.

He said that, earlier, the country's approach on the disaster was relief-oriented and reactionary and it used to work only on relief and rehabilitation.

In the last nine years, everyone came together and implemented an early warning system, prevention, mitigation and preparedness-based disaster management, he said.

Responding to some state ministers' suggestion for enhancing compensation to farmers who face natural disasters, the home minister said the central government would examine it seriously but states should also enhance their budgetary provision for it.

Talking about the model fire bill, disaster prevention policy, thunderstorm and lightning policy and the cold wave policy formulated by the central government, Shah said majority of the states have either not implemented them or work plans have not been formulated.

He appealed to all states to work on them on priority and appreciated those who have already implemented or formulated the work plans.

Shah said under the 'Aapda Mitra' scheme, one lakh youth volunteers are being prepared in 350 disaster-prone districts and this has yielded good results to deal with many disasters, which is positive and encouraging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)