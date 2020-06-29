Syed Ali Shah Geelani Responsible For Pushing Kashmir Into Terror: BJP's Ram Madhav

Syed Ali Shah Geelani today announced his disassociation from the Hurriyat Conference Forum (File)

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who announced his dissociation from the Hurriyat Conference today, was singularly responsible for pushing Kashmir into terror and violence and ruining lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families, BJP said.

Coming down heavily on Syed Geelani, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav asked whether the separatist's action can absolve him of the "past sins".

"This man was singularly responsible for ruining the lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families; for pushing the Valley into terror and violence. Now resigns from Hurriyat without giving a reason. Does it absolve him of all the past sins?" he tweeted.

Ram Madhav is BJP's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani had started his own pro-Pakistan faction of the Hurriyat Conference in 2003 by enforcing a vertical split in the amalgam.

In a four-line letter and an audio message to the media, a spokesperson for the 90-year-old leader said, "Geelani has announced complete dissociation from Hurriyat Conference forum."

Syed Ali Shah Geelani has accused PoK based separatists leaders of being opportunist and using the platform of Kashmir for their personal gains.