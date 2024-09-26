Swiggy Files For Rs 3,750-Crore IPO, Among India's Biggest Listings This Year

Food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy has filed for a Rs 3,750-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) in what is likely to be among India's biggest listings this year.

On Wednesday, it came to light that Swiggy had received clearance for the IPO from markets regulator SEBI and the company said on Thursday that it aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore through a long-awaiterd public offering.

In its updated draft red herring prospectus, the Bengaluru-based company has said existing shareholders, including Tencent Europe and Accel India, will sell approximately 18.5 crore shares as part of an offer of sale (OFS).

Founded in 2014, Swiggy, which is backed by Japan's Softbank and investment group Prosus, had a valuation of nearly $ 13 billion in April this year and has over 4,700 employees.