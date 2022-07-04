Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: Quotes Of The Great Spiritual Leader

Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest spiritual figures ever, died on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. Born as Narendranath Dutta in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, he chose the path of spirituality by becoming a follower of Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Swami Vivekananda is credited for taking the concepts of "Yoga" and "Vedanta" to the western world. With his popular speech at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893, Swami Vivekananda attracted the world's attention to the treasure of India's culture and heritage. His charismatic personality and incredible knowledge surpassed the barriers of countries, religions and cultures.
Swami Vivekananda found the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math in West Bengal as a mark of respect to his spiritual Guru. He breathed his last at the Math after battling severe health issues in his life.
On his death anniversary today, here are some inspiring quotes from Swami Vivekananda:
- "Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is achieved."
- "The moral, in one word, is that you are divine."
- "If anything turns you weak physically, intellectually, and spiritually, reject it like it's poison."
- "In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling on a wrong path."
- "You know, I may have to be born again, you see, I have fallen in love with mankind."
- "If you think yourselves strong, strong you will be."
- "All differences in this world are of degree, and not of a kind because oneness is the secret of everything."
- "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher, but your soul."