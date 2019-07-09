Will Resign As Legislator, Says Suspended Congress Leader Roshan Baig

Roshan Baig said he would not resign on Tuesday as he has to arrange four flights for Haj pilgrims.

In more trouble for the coalition government in Karnataka hit by a flurry of resignations by legislators, disgruntled Congress leader R Roshan Baig, who was suspended last month for his "anti-party" activities, on Monday said he would also resign from the state assembly soon.

The sulking legislator said he would skip the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday.

"I have made up my mind almost. I am boycotting the party meeting tomorrow since I have been suspended," Mr Baig told news agency PTI when asked whether he would quit the Congress.

He clarified that he has not made up his mind yet to join the BJP.

"No, no... still not decided (to join BJP).I am still a Congress man but this is final that I am going to resign as MLA," the former minister said.

The coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse with a resignation of more than a dozen lawmakers in the last week.

Mr Baig said he would not resign on Tuesday as he has to arrange four flights for Haj pilgrims.

"I am the chairman of the State Haj Committee. Tomorrow there are four flights (to attend). Hence, I am not going to Mumbai or other places. But I have mentally decided to resign from the assembly," Mr Baig said.

Mr Baig, who has often spoken out against Karnataka Congress leaders, once again criticized the state leadership.

"I am punished because I spoke truth. People who have rebelled against the party, no disciplinary action was taken against them. This party is being run at the whims and fancies of a few leaders. I am selectively targeted," he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Mr Baig had recently held former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show".

He had also called Congress committee general secretary KC Venugopal a "buffoon".

