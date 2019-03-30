Suspected Terrorists Kill Man In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

The alleged terrorists fired upon Arjumand Majid Bhat at main town Baramulla in the north Kashmir district, a police officer said.

All India | | Updated: March 30, 2019 23:52 IST
The man was taken to the hospital where he died. (Representational)


Srinagar: 

Suspected terrorists on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The alleged terrorists fired upon Arjumand Majid Bhat at main town Baramulla in the north Kashmir district, a police officer said.

Bhat was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered, the officer said.



