Suspected Terrorists Kill Man In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. (Representational)

Suspected terrorists on Saturday shot dead a civilian in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The alleged terrorists fired upon Arjumand Majid Bhat at main town Baramulla in the north Kashmir district, a police officer said.

Bhat was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered, the officer said.

