Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev Attacked In Tripura, Party Blames BJP

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleged the BJP was behind the attack in Tripura

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev's car was vandalised by some people in Tripura today. Some employees of a private firm that is helping Ms Dev's party in political campaigns were injured in the attack. Ms Dev, who is overseeing the Trinamool Congress's activities in Tripura, alleged the BJP was behind the attack.

Ms Dev was with employees of Indian Political Action Committee or I-PAC, a political public relations and consultancy firm, when the attack happened.

Visuals show a blue SUV with the Trinamool Congress's election symbol and loudspeakers on the roof dented with multiple hits.

"Sushmita Dev along with 10 other party workers of TMC were brutally attacked by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Amtali bazar around 1:30 pm. The perpetrators vandalised vehicles, physically assaulted workers of the TMC and outraged the modesty of female party workers," the Trinamool Congress said in a complaint to the police.

"This was accompanied by theft of property including mobile phones belonging to supporters of the party. We request you to urgently enquire about the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice," the Trinamool Congress said.