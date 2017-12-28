Sushma Swaraj On Kulbhushan Jadhav Live Updates: Pak Used Jadhav Family Meet As Propaganda Tool

Sushma Swaraj delivered statement in Parliament on Kulbhushan Jadhav's family visiting him in Pak

12:20 (IST) "We will now take even more concrete evidence to the International Court of Justice proving that all allegations made by Pakistan are false," Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha 12:14 (IST) Lawmakers chant "Pakistan Murdabad" in Lok Sabha as Sushma Swaraj delivers statement in Lok Sabha. 12:09 (IST) Sushma Swaraj delivers her statement in Lok Sabha. 11:49 (IST) Gulam Nabi Azad: "I had to say a lot of things. The false allegations that Pakistan has put on Kulbhushan Jadhav can become more problematic if we make too much noise. The disregard that Pakistan has shown towards Mr Jadhav's mother and wife is sad. They have disregarded the women of India. Pakistan government has to assure that they would not disrespect the women of our country in this manner."

Venkaiah Naidu: The chairman of the House (Rajya Sabha) doesn't normally make such a statement, but the House has observed that every single member and party is in agreement with the minister's (Sushma Swaraj's) statement and stands with the government to ensure that justice is done to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family. 11:40 (IST) Derek O'Brien on Sushma Swaraj's statement in Rajya Sabha: "We are in complete agreement with every word of what the minister said. We stand by the statement and support the government on this."

11:32 (IST) All parties endorse the statement and are in complete agreement with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj regarding the manner in which Pakistan treated Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother during their visit to Pakistan. 11:28 (IST) "We condemn such shameful behavior by Pakistan and will not take in silently. We will expose Pakistan's utterly disgusting behavior," Ms Swaraj said. 11:28 (IST) "The shoes have not been returned ... we had warned of something this... Pakistan's behaeviour has been beyond absurd... sometimes they claim a microchip, sometimes a recorder, and sometimes a camera... What about the Emirates flight they took? These were the shoes they wore during their travel... If that had been the case, they would have been detected at security check before they boarded the Emirates flight.." 11:28 (IST) "I reconfirmed this with the family this morning to be absolutely certain of this.." 11:21 (IST) "The first thing that Kulbhushan asked his mother was "What happened to father?" after he saw no mangalsutra on his mother," Ms Swaraj says in the Rajya Sabha. 11:20 (IST) "Both Mr Yadav's mother and wife were presented as widows in front of him.." 11:19 (IST) "The manner in which the meeting was organised was appalling... their clothes, shoes, bangles, and even their mangalsutra was taken away.." 11:16 (IST) "The meeting between a mother and her son, a wife and her husband after going through so much was turned into an exercise of propaganda and an opportunity to exploit the situation" 11:16 (IST) "The family wished to meet Mr Jadhav and we arranged for it. Even Pakistan agreed for it this month. This could have been a step forward for both countries, but this wasn't to be." 11:15 (IST) Sushma Swaraj: "As we all know the foreign ministry along with the Pak government had organised for Shri Jadhav's family to meet him in Pakistan on Monday. " 11:13 (IST) Sushma Swaraj delivers statement in the Rajya Sabha. 11:11 (IST) Spoksperson of the Minister of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar had posted a statement on Tuesday after Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in Pakistan.

