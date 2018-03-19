Sushma Swaraj Meets Nepal's Commerce Minister, Ways To Boost Trade Discussed According to the MEA, India accounts for over two-third of Nepal's merchandise trade, about one-third of trade in services, 46 per cent of foreign direct investments, almost 100 per cent of petroleum supplies.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met Nepal's Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Matrika Yadav and discussed ways to take forward trade, commerce and developmental partnership.



"Neighbourhood first! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Nepal's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Matrika Yadav. Leaders discussed ways to take our trade, commerce and developmental partnership forward," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.



According to the MEA, India accounts for over two-third of Nepal's merchandise trade, about one-third of trade in services, 46 per cent of foreign direct investments, almost 100 per cent of petroleum supplies and a significant share of inward remittance on account of pensioners and workers.



Last week, Ms Swaraj made a phone call to congratulate her newly-appointed counterpart Pradeep Gyawali and extended him an invitation to visit India.



In her congratulatory letter, she expressed confidence that India-Nepal partnership would be further strengthened during his tenure.





