Sushma Swaraj Meets Bahrain Leaders, Discusses Ways To Improve Ties

Sushma Swaraj gifted a box of books called 'Bharat ek Priychay' to the National Library in Manama.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa and co-chaired the second joint commission meeting to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.



Ms Swaraj arrived in Bahrain on a two-day visit.



She began her engagements in Manama today by meeting her counterpart and a close friend of India Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.



The two leaders co-chaired 2nd India-Bahrain High Joint Commission.



The first meeting of the High Joint Commission (HJC) was held in New Delhi in February 2015.



Shaikh Khalid praised the contribution of the Indian community settled in Bahrain towards the economic development of the country.





