Sushma Swaraj Calls On Emmanuel Macron, Discusses People-To-People Ties In Delhi During the course of his stay in India, Mr Macron will also visit Agra and Varanasi and co-chair the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance with PM Modi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sushma Swaraj, Emmanuel Macron discussed ways to further India-France Strategic Partnership New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday called on French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi and discussed ways to further enhance the India-France Strategic Partnership that was forged in 1998.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that Sushma Swaraj and Mr Macron "exchanged views on further enhancing our strategic partnership in trade and investment, defence and security, culture, education and people-to-people ties".



Earlier in the day, Mr Macron was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following which he told the assembled media that France should be the best partner for India and the entry point to Europe.



Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Macron will hold a bilateral summit after which a number of agreements across multiple sectors are likely to be signed.



Mr Macron arrived in India on Friday on a four-day visit during the course of which he will co-chair the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with PM Modi on Sunday.



The ISA is conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on dealing with the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.



During the course of his stay in India, Mr Macron will also visit Agra and Varanasi and have a town hall interaction with students in New Delhi.



During his visit to Varanasi on Monday, he will inaugurate a 75 MW solar plant built by French firm Engie Solar in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.



This is Mr Macron's first visit to India after he assumed office in May in 2017.





External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday called on French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi and discussed ways to further enhance the India-France Strategic Partnership that was forged in 1998.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that Sushma Swaraj and Mr Macron "exchanged views on further enhancing our strategic partnership in trade and investment, defence and security, culture, education and people-to-people ties".Earlier in the day, Mr Macron was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following which he told the assembled media that France should be the best partner for India and the entry point to Europe.Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Macron will hold a bilateral summit after which a number of agreements across multiple sectors are likely to be signed.Mr Macron arrived in India on Friday on a four-day visit during the course of which he will co-chair the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with PM Modi on Sunday.The ISA is conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on dealing with the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.During the course of his stay in India, Mr Macron will also visit Agra and Varanasi and have a town hall interaction with students in New Delhi. During his visit to Varanasi on Monday, he will inaugurate a 75 MW solar plant built by French firm Engie Solar in Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.This is Mr Macron's first visit to India after he assumed office in May in 2017.