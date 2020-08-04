Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14.

The Bihar government has recommended a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor's father was the latest to voice the demand, a day after he accused the Mumbai Police of not reacting when he had talked about a threat to his son's life months ago. "Since the family has given the consent, we're recommending for a CBI probe on the FIR which was lodged here," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told NDTV.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh spoke to the Chief Minister this morning.

In a video shared by news agency ANI yesterday, KK Singh said: "On February 25, I informed Bandra Police the life of my son was in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people in my complaint. No action was taken even 40 days later. So I filed an FIR in Patna and the Patna Police swung into action."

Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party is Nitish Kumar's ally in Bihar's ruling coalition, also spoke to the Chief Minister in the morning. In a 10-minute chat, he reiterated his demand for a CBI probe.

Mr Paswan has been vocal in his criticism of what he called Nitish Kumar's inaction in the case involving a "bright, talented son of Bihar" like Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 34-year-old rising star of Hindi films was found dead on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has been inquiring into allegations that it was spurred by the actor's depression and cut-throat rivalries in the film industry. The Bihar police launched a parallel probe after the actor's family filed a complaint against his friend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of transferring money from his account.

The turf war between the Patna and Mumbai police intensified after a Bihar officer who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday was forced to quarantine.

On Monday, the Mumbai police said it had emerged from doctors that the actor was under medical treatment for bipolar disorder. The Mumbai Police chief also confirmed that in his last few days, Sushant Singh had googled "painless death" and Disha Salian - his former manager who died after a fall from a high-rise on June 8. Hours before he was found dead, the actor had also googled his name.

The case has taken a political turn in Bihar with opposition and ruling allies both calling for a CBI probe, something that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ruled out.

In the Bihar assembly yesterday, a BJP MLA Neeraj Bablu - Sushant Singh's cousin - demanded a CBI inquiry alleging that his death was "murder". Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav backed it.

A member of Chirag Paswan's party, civic corporator Nutan Singh, is also related to Sushant Singh. Sources said she had urged the Chief Minister to call for a CBI inquiry before the Supreme Court tomorrow hears Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer the Bihar case to Mumbai.