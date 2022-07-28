Why Sushant Singh Rajput T-Shirts Led To 'Boycott Amazon, Flipkart' Calls

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai in June 2020

The hashtags "Boycott Flipkart" and "Boycott Amazon" were among top trends on social media today as the popular e-commerce platforms were criticised for selling a T-shirt featuring Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead in his house in Mumbai in June 2020. He was 34.

#flipcart you can't do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon.#BoycottFlipkartpic.twitter.com/vmW8MxWCIq — Armaan (@Armaan_rm) July 26, 2022

The T-shirts available for sale on the sites feature Sushant Singh Rajput's face with the quote, "Depression is like drowning". Enraged fans of Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media to slam the insinuation that the actor was depressed at the time of his death.

Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkartpic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH — Kashyap (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

A user said, "Flipkart, you can't do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about their family members..karma will catch you soon."

Another commented, "Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice..." demanding that "Flipkart should apologise."

Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever pic.twitter.com/Ag3gxoUMpP — Justice4SSR (@Justice132465) July 26, 2022

"I was happy to see Sushant sir's T-shirt. But then I see the line "Depression is like drowning". Who are you to decide whether he was depressed or not? The case is still not solved yet," referring to the ongoing investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Smear Campaign Against SSR pic.twitter.com/4wyQ3TojHz — Puja (@SushiDevotee_) July 27, 2022

The same T-shirt is also available for sale on the Amazon website, prompting a barrage of "Boycott Amazon" tweets as well.

"Guys it's time to Boycott Amazon. This smear campaign can't go on. Smear campaign Against SSR."

Amazon and Flipkart have not reacted to the criticism so far.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case, which was originally handled by the Mumbai Police, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The popular actor's shock death led to an outpouring of grief from legions of his fans.