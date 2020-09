Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at this Mumbai home on June 14.

The CBI today took a special three-member team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home for forensic examination. The team will submit its report after the visit, officials said.

Last month, the CBI sought assistance from the AIIMS in the death case. "Our priority will be to examine the case in murder angle and overall all the possible manner of death" Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicines, AIIMS told NDTV at the time.