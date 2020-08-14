Varun Dhawan Joins Actors Demanding CBI Probe In Sushant Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

Hours after Sushant Singh Rajput's co-actors Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram demanding a probe into the actor's death by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also lent his support sharing the hashtag "CBIforSSR".

Mr Dhawan raised the demand for a CBI probe on Instagram stories into the death of the 34-year-old actor from Bihar.

Mr Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and numerous Bollywood actors have also joined what now looks like a social media campaign making hashtags "CBIforSSR" and "JusticeForSSR" trend on the internet.

"I pray that the Truth comes out SOON..,, His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure," Ms Sanon wrote adding that she hopes the CBI takes over the case so it gets investigated "without any political agenda".

I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR ????❤️???? #CBIForSSR#Warriors4SSR#justiceforSushantSinghRajput#Godiswithuspic.twitter.com/glXWJLf3zl — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 14, 2020

Mr Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case. The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR against Ms Chakraborty and her family.

Mr Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, and her family members accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

While Ms Chakraborty has sought that the case be transferred to the Mumbai Police, the CBI has this cannot happen as there is no case filed or pending there.

In its written submissions in the Supreme Court on the actress's plea, the Maharashtra government has said the case in Patna was politically motivated. The state government told the top court that Bihar Police cannot register FIR in the case and carry out any investigation on the ground of alleged "inaction or illegal" action of the Mumbai Police.