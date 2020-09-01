CBI Starts Questioning Rhea Chakraborty's Parents In Sushant Rajput Case

Rhea Chakraborty and brother, Showik, have not been called by the CBI for questioning so far today (File)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's parents were seen arriving at the DRDO guest house today for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

This is the first time that Rhea Chakraborty's parents are being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Both of Ms Chakraborty's parents have been named in the First Information Report filed in Patna by Mr Rajput's father accusing them of mentally harassing his son, taking money from him and playing a role in his death.

While Ms Chakraborty and her brother have not been called for questioning so far today, Mr Rajput's assistant Neeraj Singh, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Keshav and former manager Shruti Modi have all arrived at the guest house in suburban Mumbai's Kalina for further questioning on day 12 of the CBI investigation.

Ms Chakraborty's bother, Showik, has been questioned for five days straight, and the 28-year-old actor has been questioned for around 35 hours over the last four days.

Simultaneously, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is continuing its questioning of Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya for the second day in connection with the money laundering probe linked to Mr Rajput's death. Mr Arya has been summoned in connection with chats recovered by the ED from Ms Chakraborty's cellphone.

As multiple agencies focus on Rhea Chakraborty in their investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, WhatsApp texts between the actor and one of his sisters reveal that his family was aware of his mental health problems. The chats with his sister Priyanka were from June 8, six days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

This flies in the face of claims by the family that it was not aware of any mental health problems that Sushant Singh Rajput may have been battling.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.