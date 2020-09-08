Arrested, Rhea Chakraborty Waves To Cameras

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

Actor Rhea Chakraborty came out of a building in Mumbai where she had been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the last three days, waved to cameras amid a sea of reporters, and calmly walked towards a waiting van as she was arrested. She faces charges in drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In a mask - the coronavirus pandemic is still raging - Ms Chakraborty waved to the cameras as she was escorted out of the building by officials.

On the first day of her questioning, she was mobbed and hounded by the same reporters, with microphones thrust on her face as she walked the short distance from her car to the interrogation building.

The actor waving at the cameras today after her arrest was seen as a message she would fight back. When she arrived at the building where the NCB officials were waiting today, Ms Chakraborty was seen in a black t-shirt with a message: "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

Sources said she admitted to organising drugs for Mr Rajput and also consuming them at times, during her questioning.

The 28-year-old actor, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Mr Rajput's death on June 14, had earlier denied consuming drugs. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested last week.